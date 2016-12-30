Canada-based converter, CCL Industries Inc. has announced it is to acquire the Innovia Group for €810 million (approx. £679.5m GBP) from managing shareholder, the Smithfield Group. more

Covestro’s vision to make a polymer product using carbon dioxide has been realised with the first shipment of the material to a customer. more

Polycarbonate glasses are being deployed across Humberside this Christmas as a safer alternative to glass. more

Features