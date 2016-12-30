Glasses

Polycarbonate used for safer drinking this Christmas

Polycarbonate glasses are being deployed across Humberside this Christmas as a safer alternative to glass. more

Covestro

Covestro’s ‘dreams’ become a reality with delivery of first CO2-based product

Covestro’s vision to make a polymer product using carbon dioxide has been realised with the first shipment of the material to a customer. more

Innovia CCL

CCL Industries Inc. to acquire Innovia Group for €810 million

Canada-based converter, CCL Industries Inc. has announced it is to acquire the Innovia Group for €810 million (approx. £679.5m GBP) from managing shareholder, the Smithfield Group. more

Features

Cranfield

Cranfield University has invested in a new composite curing press in order to carry out vital research into composite materials for aerospace and automotive industry applications. more

Dec 30, 2016 2:00 PM Machinery

Plastic Road

Cumbria is the first UK county to trial a new product used to create ‘plastic roads’ that are stonger and more durable. more

Dec 30, 2016 9:05 AM Environment

polyone

PolyOne has announced the commercial availability of SynPlast L9TM plasticiser, which contains equivalent performance characteristics to 810TM linear plasticiser. more

Dec 29, 2016 2:00 PM Materials

Yorkshire

Innovia Films says the use of its speciality Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to the packaging industry is providing improved taste, protection and performance. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:00 AM Industry News

Total Corbion

Total and Corbion have announced a new Joint Venture agreement that will see them develop bioplastics by joining forces to produce and market polylactic (PLA) polymers. more

Dec 28, 2016 2:00 PM Materials

ARPRO

A lightweight, expanded polypropylene bead foam material is to take to the waves in a brand new line of bodyboards, enabling a range that is lighter, more durable and performance enabling. more

Dec 28, 2016 9:00 AM Materials

Borealis

Borealis says it is “committed to discovering and realising” the opportunities presented by the circular economy by committing to two industry initiatives. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:00 PM Environment

RPC

A new coating for HDPE containers from RPC Promens Industrial is able to provide a long term barrier solution for solvent-based products for the safer handling of a variety of chemicals. more

Dec 27, 2016 9:00 AM Industry News

Eastman

A Brazilian cosmetics company has chosen a glass-like polymer resin from Eastman for its limited-edition range of Christmas packaging. more

Dec 23, 2016 2:00 PM Materials

