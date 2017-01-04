Covestro lifts force majeure on polyurethane raw materials
Covestro has lifted the force majeure on the polyurethane raw materials MDI and TDI in Europe that it declared on October 6, 2016. more
Food packaging manufacturer, Linpac, has recently made two new appointments to support its global films business and to build upon its sustainability position. more
Jan 4, 2017 11:28 AM Industry News
The resurgence in popularity of music on vinyl discs has seen the highest number of records sold since the early nineties, it has been announced. more
Jan 4, 2017 10:14 AM Materials
The theme of the annual UK rubber seminar organised by Manchester Polymer Group (MPG) will be sustainability, it has been announced. more
Jan 4, 2017 9:34 AM Events
New plastic packaging produced by a UK-based packaging manufacturer has helped modernise an iconic beauty brand. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:32 PM Industry News
A UK-based manufacturer of plastic homewares says the ‘Made in Britain’ hallmark still carries a quality guarantee that has seen it start the year with two new export destinations. more
Jan 3, 2017 11:51 AM Industry News
Worcestershire-based manufacturer of plastics and rubber products, Reddiplex Group, has appointed two new female Company Directors to its board as it embarks on ambitious growth plans for 2017. more
Jan 3, 2017 11:15 AM Industry News
Cranfield University has invested in a new composite curing press in order to carry out vital research into composite materials for aerospace and automotive industry applications. more
Dec 30, 2016 2:00 PM Machinery
PolyOne has announced the commercial availability of SynPlast L9TM plasticiser, which contains equivalent performance characteristics to 810TM linear plasticiser. more
Dec 29, 2016 2:00 PM Materials
Innovia Films says the use of its speciality Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to the packaging industry is providing improved taste, protection and performance. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:00 AM Industry News
