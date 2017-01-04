Covestro

Covestro lifts force majeure on polyurethane raw materials

Covestro has lifted the force majeure on the polyurethane raw materials MDI and TDI in Europe that it declared on October 6, 2016. more

Plastic Road

Cumbria first UK county to trial new ‘plastic road’

Cumbria is the first UK county to trial a new product used to create ‘plastic roads’ that are stonger and more durable. more

Covestro

Covestro’s ‘dreams’ become a reality with delivery of first CO2-based product

Covestro’s vision to make a polymer product using carbon dioxide has been realised with the first shipment of the material to a customer. more

Features

Linpac

Food packaging manufacturer, Linpac, has recently made two new appointments to support its global films business and to build upon its sustainability position. more

Jan 4, 2017 11:28 AM Industry News

vinyls

The resurgence in popularity of music on vinyl discs has seen the highest number of records sold since the early nineties, it has been announced. more

Jan 4, 2017 10:14 AM Materials

MPG

The theme of the annual UK rubber seminar organised by Manchester Polymer Group (MPG) will be sustainability, it has been announced. more

Jan 4, 2017 9:34 AM Events

Astral

New plastic packaging produced by a UK-based packaging manufacturer has helped modernise an iconic beauty brand. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:32 PM Industry News

WhatMore

A UK-based manufacturer of plastic homewares says the ‘Made in Britain’ hallmark still carries a quality guarantee that has seen it start the year with two new export destinations. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:51 AM Industry News

Reddiplex

Worcestershire-based manufacturer of plastics and rubber products, Reddiplex Group, has appointed two new female Company Directors to its board as it embarks on ambitious growth plans for 2017. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:15 AM Industry News

Cranfield

Cranfield University has invested in a new composite curing press in order to carry out vital research into composite materials for aerospace and automotive industry applications. more

Dec 30, 2016 2:00 PM Machinery

polyone

PolyOne has announced the commercial availability of SynPlast L9TM plasticiser, which contains equivalent performance characteristics to 810TM linear plasticiser. more

Dec 29, 2016 2:00 PM Materials

Yorkshire

Innovia Films says the use of its speciality Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to the packaging industry is providing improved taste, protection and performance. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:00 AM Industry News

