3D printed Christmas installation is a stunning display of recycled plastics

An intricate, 3D printed art installation made from recycled plastics is decorating a top London restaurant over the festive period.

Replacing the traditional Christmas tree at the Aqua Shard, inside the iconic Shard building, the hanging installation was created to mark Sir David Attenborough’s 90th birthday year and to promote the importance of recycling.

Entitled “Human Nature”, the nine-metre long structure is comprised of thousands of components in the form of leaves and branches made from 100 percent recycled plastic from common household waste.

The components were 3D printed by Sheffield-based ObjectForm as part of a pioneering project to explore the use of recycled waste materials to create objects using the process.

Commenting, Sir Attenborough, who has been involved in the project from its conception, said the installation “captures wonderfully the the fragility of nature, the beauty found in its diversity and the need to reflect upon the impacts of our own behaviour and of our ‘throwaway’ society – particularly at this time of year.”

Once the Christmas period is over the individual components will be sold to raise money for a conservation charity.