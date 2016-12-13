Abbey Well Water’s new bottle encourages recycling with on-pack messaging

× Expand Abbey Well The new 'Twist' design being used for Abbey Well Spring Water (Image CCEP)

A newly-designed bottle format that uses less plastic, is lighter weight and encourages consumer recycling through on-pack labelling is being used for one of the UK’s biggest still water brands.

The ‘Twist’ bottle design and label is being used by Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) for its Abbey Well Spring Water range and is a concept designed by British designers in the UK.

The innovation was enabled following a £14m investment at CCEP’s bottling facility in Morpeth, Northumberland. The bottle requires less energy to make, transport and recycle and the new design uses up to 32 percent less plastic than in the previous bottle design.

On-pack messaging is used on the bottle to encourage consumers to recycle, featuring a new label with the wording “Recycle Me” on the outside of the bottle and a prompt to “Peel Me Here!”

The reverse side features further information about the brand and the new lightweight bottle including the percentage of less plastic used vs the previous bottle and a “Recycle It!” call to action image.

To guide consumers on twisting their bottles for ease of recycling after use the plastic bottle features arrow contouring in two different directions as part of the design.

The new bottle is 100 percent recyclable, aligned with CCEP’s initiative to minimise the environmental impacts of its operations.

“This new innovation is a positive step towards our commitment of reducing the carbon footprint of the drink in your hand, and driving positive sustainable contribution to both the environment and society,” commented Jane Buckley, Operations Director at Coca-Cola European Partners, Morpeth.

The new bottle will be introduced for Abbey Well Still 500ml, 750ml Sports Cap, 250ml Sports Cap and Sparkling 500ml, and will be rolling out in store from this month onwards.

Linda Crichton, Head of Resource Management, WRAP, added: “This is another great innovation from Coke, reducing material usage whilst ensuring the bottle remains recyclable is really important for resource efficiency. Reminding consumers that the bottles can be recycled is also really important.”