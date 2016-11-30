BPF’s recycling seminar helps gather regional perspectives

× Expand Recycling BPF The BPF took its annual recycling seminar to Wales for the first time.

The BPF took its annual recycling seminar to Wales for the first time, where presentations centered on understanding regional perspectives, as well as broader issues.

‘Plastics Recycling – Pioneering Ideas and Regional Views’ brought together key recycling stakeholders from across the UK for a full day of presentations and networking at Cardiff City Stadium organised by BPF and Plastics Europe.

The seminar featured sessions from organisations such as the European Commission, Ricoh and Axion Recycling. The event also included a panel debate with representatives from all four UK regions discussing their different recycling techniques.

“The BPF recycling group was delighted to host its annual seminar in Cardiff and to better understand the regional perspectives of the challenges to address the circular economy. The presentations illustrate the level of dynamism and innovation across the sector both across the UK and in Europe,” commented Roger Baynham, Chairman of the BPF Recycling Group.

Whilst the event attracted interest from all over the UK, there was a Welsh theme that emerged, with presentations from the Welsh Government and WRAP Cymru.

Carl Nichols, Head of WRAP Cymru, added: ''The Seminar proved to be a great success with a wide variety of interesting presentations. The event provided a good mixture of sessions focusing on Welsh themes as well as broader topics of importance to the recycling industry.”