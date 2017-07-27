Chemicals supply chain launches new guidance to assist companies in meeting waste packaging obligations

× Expand Packaging Waste Guidelines A new set of guidelines has been issued in order to help companies obligated to meet waste packaging targets.

A new guidance document has been collaboratively developed by a group of trade associations representing companies operating in the chemicals supply chain that use packaging.

The new document, entitled “The Assessment and Classification of Waste Packaging” provides information for companies that are required to meet waste packaging obligations.

It has been welcomed by The Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales and Scottish Environment Protection Agency, which have agreed to its adoption in England, Wales and Scotland.

The document provides guidance for assessing whether packaging to be taken offsite is waste or not and if waste, whether it is waste packaging or not and whether it should be classified as hazardous or non-hazardous.

It includes a method that allows for the weight of the packaging to be taken into account and is intended to be complementary to the joint environment agencies’ Technical Guidance WM3.

The guidance will also support companies in the context of resource efficiency and the concept of the circular economy.

The Trade Associations involved include British Association for Chemical Specialities; British Aerosol Manufacturers’ Association; British Adhesives and Sealants Association; British Coatings Federation; British Plastics Federation; Chemical Business Association; Chemical Industries Association; International Fragrance Association; Industrial Packaging Association; Solvents Industry Association; and United Kingdom Lubricants Association.