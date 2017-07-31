Coca Cola premieres TV advert made entirely from recycled packaging

× Expand Coca Cola The new, stop-motion TV advert is hand-crafted from recycled packaging as part of Coca Cola's biggest sustainability campaign.

Coca Cola is encouraging consumers to fall in love with recycling with a new, stop-motion television advert made entirely from recycled packaging.

The advert, called ‘Love Story’, premiered on Channel 4 on 28th July and tells the story of two bottles that fall in love each time they meet after being disposed of properly and recycled into new bottles.

Created by Berlin-based artist, Lacy Barry, the hand-crafted advert uses 1,500 Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Smartwater and Honest bottles and cans during production.

Coca Cola says the advert “aims to encourage more people to recycle and highlights how plastic bottles can be reused to produce more plastic bottles.”

The TV campaign is expected to communicate its message about recycling to 35 million Britons by the end of this year.

It forms part of Coca-Cola Great Britain’s new sustainable packaging strategy, which sees the company aim to recover all its packaging, as well as setting the ambition to increase recycled PET in bottles from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2020.

It’s the company’s biggest ever, recycling-focused consumer communications campaign and will include experiential activities at music festivals and events, at which Coca-Cola will promote recycling messaging to another six million people.

Aedamar Howlett, Marketing Director for Coca-Cola Great Britain says: “The beauty of Love Story is that it reminds people our packaging is valuable, as it can be recycled into more packaging over and over again.

“All of our packaging is 100 percent recyclable and has been for some time now. The multi-million pound campaign shows how serious we are about encouraging more people to recycle, so we that we reach our aim of getting all of our bottles back.”