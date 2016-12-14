Crawley takes a reduce, re-use and recycle approach to Christmas

× Expand Crawley Crawley's Christmas tree uses over 600 bottles

The town of Crawley in West Sussex is setting a benchmark for a sustainability this Christmas, with a festive tree that stands as a positive message for the reduction, re-use and recycling of plastics.

The council has opted to re-use the tree created by ‘rubbish artist’, Tracey Graham, in 2013 (reported here), which was originally made to highlight the importance of recycling as the town’s own ‘Pledge4Plastics’.

Made from over 600 bottles, the tree is a symbol for the national campaign that encourages consumers to make a promise to recycle just one extra plastic bottle, per household, each week using their existing services.

According to West Sussex County Council, an estimated 166 million plastic bottles were recycled in the county during the last year, out of a possible 262 million.

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, said the tree represents the need for increased recycling in West Sussex.

“This tree is a striking way to highlight how plastic can be recycled and reused again and again,” Barling said. “Across West Sussex our recycling levels are high thanks to our residents, but we could all do better.”

The tree will be on display outside Crawley Library until January.