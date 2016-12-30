Cumbria first UK county to trial new ‘plastic road’

× Expand Plastic Road Cumbria is trialling the innovative plastic road

Cumbria is the first UK county to trial a new product used to create ‘plastic roads’ that are stonger and more durable.

The bitumen substitute, known as MR6, can be used in in standard asphalt mix and is made from locally-sourced waste plastic by local firm, MacRebur.

The firm recently secured a £ 1m investment from Richard Branson following its win in the ‘start-up’ category of the 2016 Virgin Media Business Voom competition.

The product provides an opportunity to reduce both the carbon footprint of road construction and the life costs of roads. This is achieved by significantly reducing the amount of bitumen needed in the asphalt mix, and also in the reduction of ongoing maintenance work due to the enhanced performance of the road.

Cumbria County Council trialled the new product at a junction on to the A6 near Calthwaite, in early December. The work included resurfacing a section of the road where the current standard asphalt has failed to be resilient to the number of heavy goods vehicles travelling to and from the nearby Sand Quarry and water bottling plant.

The trial is expected to demonstrate the durability of MacRebur's product in a demanding location.

"Cumbria County Council is trialling our innovative MR6 waste plastic pellets in their road to make this junction with the A6 stronger and longer lasting and reduce the risk of pot holes. We have selected plastic waste from Cumbria to use in the A6 road. Cumbria is leading the way in innovation into their road networks and at the same time reducing the plastic waste that is dumped into landfill sites,” commented Toby McCartney, Founder and Managing Director of MacRebur.

The new product has already been laid on private roads but this is the first time it has been used on a public highway. Cumbria is not the only area to take a keen interest in MacRebur's products - McCartney has received requests from all over the world. The product will also be used in road surface repairs following Virgin Media underground cable works throughout the UK.

"I'm delighted that Cumbria has been the first council in the country to trial this fantastic new road surface. It will provide a stronger and more sustainable solution for road surfacing and filling potholes,” said Councillor Keith Little, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport.

Subject to successful trials, which will be monitored during the next six months, a plan to roll out the process to other roads in the county will be developed and implemented in the New Year.