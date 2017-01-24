Here’s one I recycled earlier…

× Expand BluePeterBadges The six plastic Blue Peter badges will now be made from recycled yoghurt pots. Image: BBC

Long-running BBC children’s television programme, Blue Peter, has announced it will make all its plastic badges from recycled plastics from now on.

Made in the UK from recycled yoghurt pots at a factory powered by solar energy, the move is part of the show’s efforts to share the importance of sustainable production with its viewers, as well as have a positive environmental impact.

The iconic ‘Blue Peter’ badges are awarded for effort and achievement in six different categories. Producers say the design of the badges will remain the same, with just the production method changing.