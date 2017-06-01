Holistic approach to eco-design explored at forum

The Eco-Design Forum took place on 5th May, during the Interpack trade fair in Düsseldorf, with a focus on a holistic approach in eco-design.

The event was organised by the Round Table on the Eco-Design of Plastics Packaging in the Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen (IK), German Plastics Packaging Industry Association.

There were nearly 100 participants, and speakers included representatives from various branches of industry.

Harald Pilz, from denkstatt, said: “People who make decisions on packaging design should not only consider the end of life of the packaging but also its properties during use.”

There was also discussion about ensuring designers do not let environmentally friendly designs fall victim to lack of advertising effectiveness.

The Guidelines Project, launched by the Round Table on the Eco-Design of Plastics Packaging, have been created as resources for product developers, marketing managers, and top management to promote and make a place for holistic approaches in corporate strategy.

Isabell Schmidt, IK speaker, said: “There is no ideal solution. Eco-design is a multidimensional concept. Decisions on the properties and materials used in packaging need to be made anew for every single item of packaging. The guidelines will consist of criteria and decision tools that can provide practical aids for the development of sustainable packaging solutions.”

Other speakers at the forum included representative from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Henkel, and Borealis.