More materials 'Widely Recycled' after OPRL review

The On Pack Recycling Label has reviewed its guidelines for 2017 in an attempt to inspire consumer action and increase recycling rates.

The new guidelines have designated more packaging materials as ‘Widely Recycled’, following a detailed review of local authority collections.

This means more packaging can be put in kerbside recycling collections by householders, without needing to check council’s advice.

Aluminium foils can now be Widely Recycled in home collections, as well as certain clear and non-black opaque plastic pots, tubs and trays.

Beverage cartons are now collected at kerbside by most local authorities, but have yet to make the 75 per cent threshold needed to achieve OPRL’s Widely Recycled status.

The special beverage carton label ‘Widely Recycled at Recycling Points: Check Locally for Kerbside’, still applies, with a re-designed label to increase the impact of the message.

Labelling for films has been simplified so that PE films carry the specialist label ‘Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores: Check Locally for Kerbside’, while all other films are designated ‘Not Yet Recycled’.

As the OPRL information is based on council collections data, black plastic trays, including ready meal trays, remain in the ‘Check Locally’ category. The scheme has taken a first step to separate materials that are collected for recycling and materials for energy recovery or other disposal, which are included on a 'Less recyclable materials' list in the Guidelines, together with expanded and other plastics, mixed materials and bio-degradables.

Glass, metals, paper, card, non-black PP, clear uncoloured aPET/rPET and non-black HDPE are listed as 'Recommended materials', based on analysis of their likelihood of being recycled.

This move is aimed at supporting WRAP's Consistency of Packaging work to shift materials used in packaging to those more readily recyclable, both technically and commercially.

Further underpinning evidence will be gathered ahead of the next OPRL Guidelines review to develop and strengthen this approach.

Emily Martin, Wastes Prevention and Education Manager at Essex County Council, said: "Residents want to understand what to do with packaging so clear instructions like Widely Recycled or Not Yet Recycled are much more likely to inspire action. That's why reflecting current local authority collections and moving many pots, tubs and trays into Widely Recycled will help us capture this valuable material for re-sale and avoid unnecessary Landfill tax costs. That's vital as council budgets come under increasing pressure.”