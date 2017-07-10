Plastics council pledges support to G20 efforts to reduce marine litter

× Expand BPF Litter The WPC has pledged its support to the G20's commitment to reduce marine litter

The World Plastics Council (WPC) says it welcomes the Marine Litter Action Plan released today (Jul 10) by the G20 and commends states for their commitment to substantially reduce marine litter and its impacts by 2025.

“This urgent issue requires all of us working together and we look forward to further collaboration with G20 member states to solve this global challenge,” said WPC Chairman, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC.

WPC says it agrees with the G20 leadership and the growing scientific consensus that the most effective step to take to tackle the issue is to develop “integrated and sustainable waste management infrastructure” in rapidly emerging economies where such systems are lacking.

Investing in waste collection and treatment facilities and promoting access to these infrastructure resources is the most responsible way to help prevent land-based waste from leaking into our oceans, it added.

“The global plastics industry is already working with leaders in regions where ocean plastic inputs are highest, to ensure that waste management infrastructure is a priority. We look forward to sharing knowledge and expertise with G20 leadership,” concluded Al-Fageeh.

Plastics makers worldwide currently have more than 260 projects either planned, underway or completed to combat marine litter.

The WPC’s combined efforts, to research and prevent marine debris under its Declaration of the Global Plastics Industry for Solutions on Marine Litter, have grown each year since 2011, when it was launched. Signed by 70 plastics associations in 35 countries, the declaration focuses on education, public policy, best practices, plastics recycling and recovery, plastic pellet containment, and research.