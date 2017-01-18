Recycling Technologies endorses the New Plastics Economy report

× Expand Recycling Tech

Recycling Technologies has endorsed the strategic plan for increasing global plastic packaging recycling figures outlined in the 'New Plastics Economy: Catalysing Action' report launched this week.

The UK-based company, which was established to commercialise a new, chemical recycling technique developed by the University of Warwick, says the report provides a pathway for increasing rates from the current 14 percent to 70 highlights a “clear strategy” for the industry.

“The issue of waste plastic is clearly a growing concern within the industry and to the wider public. This report outlines a clear strategy for the industry to provide better recycling rates by turning waste plastic into a resource that can be re-used,” explained Adrian Griffiths, CEO at Recycling Technologies.

“At Recycling Technologies we have designed and developed a chemical process that can contribute to creating a better system for plastics.”

Recycling Technologies’ ambition is to provide a scalable solution to boost global recycling rates for plastics. The company has designed the RT7000, a machine incorporating a chemical recycling process, which will be assembled on production lines then installed at Material Recovery Facilities [MRFs] around the world.

Through this innovative solution to boosting plastics recycling, Recycling Technologies says it will “contribute to creating a circular economy for plastics”, which will “ultimately dramatically reduce the negative impacts of plastic waste.”

