Two key appointments at Axion Polymers’ ELV recycling plant

× Expand Peter Eastham (L) & Mike Bennett

Axion Polymers has made two new senior appointments at its advanced automotive shredder waste processing plant (SWAPP) in Trafford Park, Manchester.

Mike Bennett has been promoted to Technical Manager, with a wider responsibility for longer-term, large-scale development projects at Axion.

The SWAPP facility already delivers the 2015 EU ELV 95 percent recycling and recovery target. It produces recycled plastics, including Axpoly r-PP51, that goes back into new automotive components, materials for the construction industry and high calorific solid recovered fuel.

“We’re focusing on both efficiency improvements and development of new completely new processing operations as part of our investment plans over the coming years,” commented Bennett.

Secondly, Peter Eastham has joined as SWAPP Operations Manager, looking after the day-to-day operations, as well as the introduction of further efficiency and engineering improvements. He brings a wealth of experience from the recycling and coal processing industries to his new role.

Axion Director, Roger Morton, commented: “These two key appointments are part of a strategic approach to investment which will ensure the future development and success of our business.”