UK’s largest PVC window recycler celebrates 10 years

× Expand VEKA VEKA Recycling has established a reliable collection service for PVC waste in the UK

VEKA Recycling, the UK’s largest PVC window recycler, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business.

The Kent-based company, which has established a reliable and sustainable recycling service for PVC window waste over the last decade, will mark the occasion by attending this year’s annual PVC conference in Brighton next month.

“We have taken the opportunity to be a sponsor at the world’s leading forum on vinyl at PVC 2017 as a chance to celebrate both our anniversary and the many positives of using recyclate in new products,” explained Simon Scholes, VEKA Recycling’s Commercial Director.

He added that the company aims to continue to raise awareness of the many benefits of PVC-u as a sustainable material, including long lifespan and low maintenance, as well as create new markets for its use.

“We are looking forward to meeting with the delegates at the Brighton Hilton Metropole in April and discussing the bright future of new products with recycled content,” he concluded.