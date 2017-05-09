“Are you Britain’s best manufacturer?” ask EEF

EEF has launched a series of competitions in an attempt to find Britain’s best manufacturers.

The ninth annual edition of the organisation’s Future Manufacturing Awards are free to enter and give apprentices, supply chain businesses, and manufacturers across the country a chance to shine across 9 different categories.

These categories include business growth, exporting, developing people, innovation, leadership, and environmental achievement.

These awards also help to highlight Britain’s young industry talent with awards aligned to the Intermediate, Advanced, and Higher apprentice pathways.

Companies are being urged to nominate their brightest apprentices to help promote the wealth of high quality opportunities available to young people in industry today.

CEO of EEF, Terry Scuoler, said: “A strong manufacturing sector is the lifeblood of the economy, providing much needed jobs and prosperity in every region of the UK. This takes dedication, dynamism and hard work. Despite these attributes, and many more, our sector is full of unsung heroes who do not get the recognition they deserve.”

All the award entries will be judged on a regional basis, with the regional winners going on to compete for a national award, where one manufacturer will be crowned the EEF’s “Winner of Winners”.

Scuoler added: “These awards are all about shining a light on the achievements of British manufacturers and celebrating best practice and success.”