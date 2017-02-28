“Long, rewarding careers” ahead of award-winning polymer apprentices

The Lord Mayor of London, Andrew Parmley, and Masters of livery companies in the City of London have presented awards to three plastics industry apprentices.

Reece Connolly of BASF, Bradford, won the title of ‘Apprentice of the Year’, with runner-up announced as Robert Cummings of UCP Zeller, Norwich.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) jointly runs the award with the Worshipful Company of Horners. Philip Law, Director-General of the BPF, said: “It brings me great pleasure to see exceptional contributors to our industry given the recognition they deserve — and I am certain both apprentices will enjoy long, rewarding careers in the plastics industry if they continue along this path. I would like to congratulate both Reece Connolly and Robert Cummings, who are both outstanding apprentices and worthy recipients of their respective awards.”

The apprentices were presented their ‘Master Certificate Awards’ at the Merchant Taylors Hall, in the City of London by the Lord Mayor of London, Parmley, and Master Horner, Alison Gill. Connolly won £500 and a ceremonial drinking horn.

Judges also separately noted Kane Bentley of Amaray for a 'highly commended' award.

The judges determined that, due to the high calibre of both Connolly and Cummings, each were worthy of receiving the Polymer Apprentice certificate. The winner, Connolly, demonstrated considerable personal initiative in his work and was part of a team that developed a new plant performance display system, while the runner-up, Cummings, demonstrated an outstanding level of commitment during his apprenticeship, and now mentors current apprentices.