34 percent of public ‘uncertain’ about recycling plastic

The British public remain confused about recycling plastic packaging, a new survey has revealed.

Over a third of respondents questioned by RECOUP, a charity advocating plastic recycling, said they were uncertain about which plastics are recyclable.

This, says RECOUP, points to the importance of Local Authorities being able to collect consistent materials and engaging consumers in effective communication programmes about what should be recycled, but it also points to maximising the use of schemes that are working effectively.

RECOUP conducted a face-to-face survey last summer, as part of its ‘Pledge 4 Plastics’ initiative, after a fall in recycling rates in 2016.

Pledge 4 Plastics interviewed 339 people in Peterborough, and surveyed over 2000 people online, to write the Pledge 4 Plastics - Consumer Insight Research, in partnership with Marks and Spencer and Plastics Europe.

The survey found almost 80 percent of householders refer to the On Pack Recycling Label, a standardised recycling message on packaging, to check where to put their rubbish.

Kevin Vyse, Senior Packaging Technologist and Innovation Lead at Marks & Spencer, commented: “The Circular Economy is here to stay and is going to be a major driver for packaging development over the next few years.

“Without understanding the consumer, giving them the incentive to recycle and supporting them via packaging information, there won’t be enough material to drive an effective circular economy. As one of the first retailers to introduce the on pack recycling label across all our packaging, we know it is an essential tool for customers in understanding what to recycle and how”.

On packaging recycling label

RECOUP identified failures in communicating messages about sustainability, as over 90 percent of consumers were unaware of the term ‘Circular Economy’. Cuts to council budgets and how plastics are dealt with once recycled are another challenge to increasing recycling rates.