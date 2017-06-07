3M chooses Amari Plastics as UK distributor

Amari Plastics, the leading national distributor of products for the Signs, Display, and Graphics market, has been chosen by 3M to be the new UK distributor for its commercial, graphic, and architectural film.

It is the first time in over 20 years that 3M has appointed a new distributor in the UK in this sector, meaning the announcement strengthens and already successful partnership between the manufacturer and distributor on double-sided tapes, adhesives, and abrasives.

Five new product ranges will be available for order by customers, including varieties of Scotchcal Graphic Film, Controltac Graphic Film, and Envision Print Wrap Film, through Amari Plastics and their specialist businesses Amari Digital Supplies (ADS) and Graphic Printing Technologies (GPT).

This ever-growing partnership provides Amari with significant growth opportunities in markets not previously reached by their current product offering.

This appointment brings the addition of cast vinyl’s such as the Scotchcal 100 series, the Envision range of non-PVC films for the environmentally conscious customer, and architectural films such as DI-NOC Architectural Finishes, which can be used by shop fitters for commercial fit outs and retail design companies.

Jamie Manifold, Director of Supplier Relations at Amari Plastics, said: “This is a huge endorsement for Amari, we’re really proud to be one of the distributor of 3M products in the UK. Soon we’ll be taking these great new products to our customers across the country with local stock availability at up to 16 locations nationwide, with same day or next day delivery when required. A range of products such as Cast Acrylics, Aluminium Composites, and Foam PVC are also readily available at the same time, so the customer can get the full range of products for each job from one supplier.”