4JET makes its mark for complete rubber traceability

4JET Technologies, based in Alsdorf, Germany, has developed a way of marking technical rubber goods with permanent QR codes, to be identified with industrial cameras and a smart phone app.

4JET´s novel laser marking process – originally developed for the tyre industry - engraves an individual QR code in rubber. The high contrast engraving can be read using public domain apps available for Apple iOS or Android devices.

The QR, or Quick Response, code was invented by Toyota subsidiary Denso in 1994, for easy scanning at all angles.

× Expand 4JET QR Code on Tyre, 4JET Technologies.

4JET’s SCANNECT solution fulfils a long-standing wish of the rubber industry, to trace products through their life cycle.

Unlike stickers, SCANNECT QR codes are permanently recessed into the rubber surface.

The crisp laser markings are either applied in the factory or further downstream in the assembly process.

Compared to conventional laser marking, which only leaves a low contrast mark on the usually black rubber surface, the SCANNECT process creates a deep black marking on the bottom of the engraving, providing enough contrast to be read with cameras in mobile devices. The proprietary process, comprising special optics, laser parameters and control software integrated in 4JET´s standard marking systems is now commercially available.

Marking is performed by 4JET´s line of laser systems that are widely used in tyre and retread tyre manufacturing worldwide.