Aegg shows Its factory expansion at Packaging Innovations London

Aegg, a food packaging specialist headquartered in Andover will showcase its new 5570 sq metre factory when it joins the Packaging Innovations show in London on 13 and 14 September 2017.

The new factory, in Eye, Suffolk, will start production at the end of the year, making PS, PET and polypropylene food pots and bowls. This facility will enable the company’s customers to benefit from new technologies and materials, as well as taking advantage of a lower poujd sterling value. Phase One of the unit will include five Netstal injection moulding machines and two injection stretch blow moulding machines with additional machines added during Phase Two.

Aegg will implement renewable energy sources at the expanded plant, where it has spent a million pounds on the renovation.

Jamie Gorman, Aegg’s Managing Director, said “With more of Aegg’s manufacturing taking place in the UK, this will allow us more control in times of future uncertainty whilst Brexit negotiations take place. Phase One includes 60,000 sq feet, although this is expandable to 140,000. The new manufacturing facility also fits well within our growing turnkey project management service, providing an all-encompassing provision from conceptual design right through to delivery to the factory production line.”