AF-Color adds biomasterbatches to portfolio

AF-Color has broadened its masterbatch range to include biodegradable carriers, with a focus on aesthetic excellence and quality of pigmentation.

Dirk Schöning, Sales Director at AF-Color, said: “We aim to rise to the challenge of growing complexity in biobased plastics applications, and this is how we plan to succeed. It will allow us to minimise interactions with other polymer components in a compound.”

The masterbatch can make colours across the spectrum including pearlescents.

The biomasterbatches are marketed by BIO-FED, another AKRO branch, with the AF-Eco brand.