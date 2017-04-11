Albis’ ShelfPlus technology can replace metallised film for food freshness

Albis has developed an oxygen scavenger for flexible film applications, such as bag-in-box (BIB) wine packaging, that it says can extend shelf life and the quality of the product.

The company’s ‘ShelfPlus’ technology has made the jump from thermoforming to flexible film, with the advancements set to be shown at the upcoming Interpack trade fair in Dusseldorf.

“The PE-based masterbatch is used in a laminable PE sealing film and helps improve product quality and shelf life, e.g in bag-in-box applications for wine. In many markets, for example Scandinavia, it makes it much easier to replace metallised films,” explained Roland Schultz, Director of Marketing for Packaging at Albis.

The combination of EVOH and ShelfPlus can replace metallisation in packaging, providing equal or better shelf life while reducing the carbon footprint.

Adding ShelfPlus to existing BIB films can delay oxidation of the filled product by up to 50 per cent, depending on storage and filling conditions. “We can extend shelf life from six to nine months, which is indeed impressive, and represents our contribution to the Save Food Initiative. The scope of this improvement in practice will be determined through comparative filling tests,” Schultz added.

× Expand Bag in box wine

Prior to Interpack, Albis worked with the Fraunhofer Institute in Freising to develop a simple method customers could use to measure films’ oxygen absorption themselves. Albis will be presenting the method and measurement equipment at its Interpack booth.

Besides BIB applications, ShelfPlus can now also be used in stand-up pouches to improve product shelf life. ShelfPlus can provide significantly better oxygen protection when combined with EVOH or SiOx and AlOx coatings.

Schultz said: “Of course, conventional stand-up pouches with aluminium gas barriers can be improved as well - especially if the package has a spout that reduces the gas barrier properties of the whole pack.”