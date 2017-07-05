Albis adds silo to Knutsford site

Albis has installed a second 60-ton plastic granule storage silo at its site in Knutsford, Cheshire, from Barton Fabrications.

The silos have been installed as part of Albis’ expansion of its bulk supply of thermoplastic raw materials including polypropylene, nylon and ABS.

Albis, who represent leading plastic manufacturers and brands, compounds and distributes thermoplastic materials for injection moulding in quantities from 25kg bags all the way through to 25 ton tanker loads. On site storage of finished polymer is an essential part of Albis’ service as this ensures rapid turnaround of orders.

Jon Cottrill, Project Engineer at Albis, said: “Barton Fabrications were selected to supply the silos for our Knutsford site. Being ‘good at what they do’ meant a straightforward trouble free installation process. The silos are used to store virgin and recycled raw materials plus finished products for our growing bulk distribution business.”

Mark Barton, Owner of Barton Fabrications said: “Although the installation of the silos was fairly simple, proximity to Manchester Airport meant we had to get approval before we could take cranes on site to carry out the lifting procedure. We were happy to do this; it is all part of the service we offer to ensure trouble free silo installation.”