Albis to expand Purell product range with new colouring license

Albis Plastic and LyondellBasell have signed a licensing agreement for colouring of Purell materials. The new agreement allows Albis to expand the product range for use in medical devices, laboratory and diagnostic areas as well as pharmaceutical packaging.

As a long-time distribution partner of LyondellBasell, Albis sells polyolefin and polypropylene compounds in Europe. With the agreement to globally offer Purell polyolefin materials coloured to customer requirements, the two companies have set a further milestone in their long partnership.

The Purell range of polyolefins (polypropylene as well as high density and low density polyethylene grades) is the perfect material to address the specific requirements of healthcare applications: strict commitment of a consistent formulation, change management procedures for unavoidable formulation changes, compliance with biocompatibility requirements, in Europe and the United States.

Mike Freudenstein, Director of Marketing Healthcare at Albis Plastic, said: “We are looking forward to LyondellBasell being our further licensing partner for the development and production of coloured healthcare materials, and to expanding our range of licensed colouring. The new agreement gives us the opportunity to better serve the continuing trend toward pre-coloured materials. For our customers, this step means a reduction in complexity.”

With Purell, Albis develops tailor-made colours without changing the fundamental properties of the healthcare materials.

“Components for medical products and pharmaceutical packaging that are made from our compounds not only impress with their functionality, but also their attractive appearance and safety-related properties. This includes, for example, the important colour distinctions of operating parts or connections on medical devices or infusion aids in hospitals”, added Freudenstein.

As well as many years of experience and close cooperation to leading colour manufacturers, Albis also has modern machinery that is globally oriented to specific own internal standards.

Both small quantities and large volumes can be offered without the need to compromise or reduce quality.