Americhem expands Eccles factory

Americhem Europe, an additive supplier for the global car industry, is renovating its plant in Eccles. The renovations are designed to give the plant a lean, first-class workflow that increases productivity and product quality.

Thomas Weigl, Managing Director, said: “The work at our plant is the result of a desire to serve our customers and position ourselves for growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

“These renovations will allow us to better control efficiency from product design through manufacturing to end-product quality control. We want customers to visit to see the difference for themselves.”

Part of the work involved combining two factories located across the street from one another. The manufacturing process went through a lean overhaul before any of the work began. The refurbishment will benefit the company’s automotive customers but also customers from the synthetic fibres, packaging and film and sheet industries. Due to increased demand for its products, Americhem has installed a new extrusion line in the renovated production hall. A second extruder has been ordered. These new lines can produce any of the company’s masterbatch products, but they are especially adept at creating polymeric additive masterbatch, which can contain one or more additives such as nDuramax ultraviolet stabilisers, nShield antimicrobials, and optical brighteners.