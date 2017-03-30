Americk Packaging opens Innovation Centre at Wigan plant

Americk Packaging has opened a new ‘Innovation Centre’ at the Martland Mill Industrial Estate in Wigan, describing it as ‘a multi-substrate, multi-category Packaging Centre of Excellence.’

The specialist packaging supplier has invested heavily into a brand new dedicated facility, offering an impressive group resource. The Innovation Centre covers all divisions of Americk Packaging, which was recently acquired by Saica Group.

Josephine Morgan, Group Retail Director, said: “Our customers will be able to interact with our Sales, Retail, Technical and Innovation teams in a creative and inspiring space. Encouraging visionary thinking, new product development and the ability to deliver fully printed sample mock-ups on any substrate all under one roof.”

× Expand Americk innovation centre

Lucy Shepherd, recently appointed Group Innovation Manager, said: “Our aim is to deliver an outstanding new packaging development utilising our group capabilities and technical expertise aligned to consumer, customer and retailer needs.”

Americk Packaging produces multiple packaging solutions, including a variety of labelling concepts, carton profiles and a vast flexibles portfolio. Josephine Morgan added. “The new Innovation Centre provides a hub for our customers to tap into this knowledge targeting colour management, circular manufacturing processes, shelf-life extension through to market insight and consumer trends”.

Americk is planning an official launch event so retailers, brand owners and manufacturers the opportunity to visit the Wigan operation.