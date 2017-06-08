Amplast new name for Italian mould making association Assacomaplast

The Italian association of plastics processing machinery and mould making Assacomaplast has announced it is changing its name to Amaplast.

The rebrand is a change in tack for the organisation after 60 years of success under the Assacomaplast name, which is synonymous with the Italian plastics industry. The new Amaplast (abbreviated to AMP) branding includes a tricolour logo in the green, white and red colours of the Italian flag.

News of the rebrand came on June 7th 2017 at the association's assembly, when Alessandro Grassi was declared President of Amaplast until 2019.

"The new name is shorter and easier to pronounce, especially for foreigners," Grassi was quoted by Polymerica as saying.

Amaplast's fresh branding will be officially launched on June 12th 2017 at www.amaplast.org.