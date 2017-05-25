Apprentices answer TVP’s recruitment problem

Two Hexham Sixth-Form students have proven to be the answer to Tyne Valley Plastics (TVP) recruitment problem.

Sam Stove and James Whittmore, who were both students at Hexham Queen Elizabeth High School, had plenty of technological interest, but felt that practical based learning would be better suited for them than an academic route.

They both applied successfully for apprenticeships at TVP, led by Managing Director Gill Price.

She said: “I had lacked focus at school and really couldn’t understand how most of what I was learning was relevant or useful for everyday life. I started my career as a trainee on a YTS scheme in a plastics processing company in 1983. I was supported by colleagues at that company, who pushed me to retake my GCE's and then start an ONC in Polymer Technology. It’s that kind of nurturing that I have implemented with TVP’s apprentices.”

Sam Stove, now 20, had been researching Government websites for apprenticeships and applied for the TVP advertisement as he wanted to pursue his dream of getting into design and production.

He said: “I spent the first four months at TVP shadowing, watching, and learning on one particular contract in the factory. My practical work was being assessed on-site by my tutor from Derwentside College, while at home I was completing theoretical work. I am now on NVQ Level 3 in manufacturing engineering and absolutely loving what I do. I hope to stay here and progress.”

His fellow apprentice, James Whittmore, 20, followed the same path, and is also on his Level 3 NVQ.

He said: “Because this is a small company, everyone gets on, the work is varied, and we are always busy. I enjoy resolving the practical and logistical problems which customers bring to us, and no two days are ever the same.”

Rice concluded: “Both apprentices joined us after studying A Levels. They chose apprenticeships as a viable alternative to university, and I firmly believe that the future of TVP is very much linked with the investment we have made them both. They are smart and have a real thirst for knowledge, which is a very good start on their career paths. Both James and Sam have taken to the business very well, they are popular and enthusiastic, and they want to learn. We will ensure they develop and become valued members of the team.”