Are you a Spruemeister or a Elastomerologist? Supplier makes quirky plastics personas an office staple

× Expand Mouldshop The range of mugs from Mouldshop

An injection moulding parts supplier has created several unique personas it says depicts ‘characters’ found working in the plastics industry.

Midlands-based Mouldshop has developed the tongue-in-cheek descriptions as part of a marketing campaign that will see it hand out mugs to customers with the personas on.

Examples are a ‘Polymerista’, depicted by Mouldshop as “an expert blender of synthetic compounds used in the production of plastics and resins. Distinguished by their excessive use of baffling terminology to describe the bleedin’ obvious, polymeristas make incessant demands for cups of coffee in hitherto unfathomable quantities.”

The ‘Spruemeister’, meanwhile, is described as an “accolade, denoting a person of status or rank. Regarded by peers as being highly skilled in the field of fluid dynamics, Spruemeisters become very attached to projects, requiring physical separation once completed.”

The company has also created a persona for a ‘Mouldaphiliac’, a ‘Plastician’, an ‘Elastomerologist’ and a ‘Nurdlist’.

The eye-catching mugs are the brainchild of Mouldshop Director, Mark Guyett, who commented: “We were looking for an entertaining way to reward our many loyal customers and I think these mugs are a fun way of doing this.

“Like any sector we have our own in-jokes and jargon, and we wanted to create a range of creative job titles pertinent to the sector, based on those little idiosyncrasies that everyone in this industry can relate to.”

There are six different designs available to collect, with Mouldshop giving one mug free every order of £100 or more. Or, the company says for anyone really eager, they’re also available to purchase.