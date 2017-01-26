ARRK Europe opens UK paint spraying facility

ARRK Europe, the prototype and tooling developers, is now specialising in paint spraying at its plant in Nuneaton, Leicestershire. The move has increased its staff and brought a new link in composites supply to its UK facilities.

Yasuo Suzuki, head of ARRK Global, opened the paint works last week during his tour of ARRK’s European operations. The facility features a 15m2 Dalby Genesis Q Spray booth, with preparation and polishing rooms and a dedicated mixing room.

Paul Patterson, head of the ARRK Nuneaton, said: “We identified growing demand in the market for [paint spraying], as customers continue to embrace the use of composites. We recruited Ian Stevens, with his experience in this field, to head our operation. Ian has brought on board a team of skilled paint sprayers and finishers”.

In addition to hiring five new recruits, ARRK will invest in high quality equipment to deliver premium painted components, creating composites and models for show events. The bulk of spray bookings comes from local car builders, though the booth will add versatility to accommodate other industries.