Axion’s running team breaks fund target in Great Manchester 10k

Staff from Axion Consulting, a Manchester-based recycling specialist, have run in the annual Great Manchester 10k, raising well over £3,000 for charity in memory of their colleague Simon Wilkinson, who died from cancer in 2016.

Their fundraising team effort smashed an original target of more than £1,500 in aid of The Christie Hospital, a specialist cancer treatment hospital in Withington, where Simon received treatment.

Twenty-five employees from the resource recovery specialist’s three sites at Bramhall, Salford and Trafford Park competed in the 10k event on May 28.

× Expand Axion On the race line – L-R, Jon Tomkins, Edyta Hallam, Charlotte Addison, Keith Freegard, Richard McKinlay, Jane Bennett and Mike Bennett.

Sam Haig, Axion’s Head of Engineering and Research, who worked with Principal Engineer Simon, said: “All of the team members from Axion felt very privileged to take part in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday 28th. The tragic events of the previous Monday made it a very emotional day, but there was a hugely positive attitude throughout the city and along the course, with thousands turning out to support the runners.”

Haig continued: “Simon was a very popular, professional and respected colleague. Axion is proud to have been able to help raise £3,416 for The Christie, in his memory. Special mention must go to Simon’s children David and Amy, who took part in the race alongside the Axion team, and his son Jack, who sped round the Junior race to finish in second place.”

Donations can be made via bit.ly/Axion10K.