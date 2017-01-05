Baerlocher UK puts plastics industry issues in front of local MP

× Expand Baerlocher David Nuttall (left) with Baerlocher's Operations Director, Graeme Knox, reviewing plastics industry information.

Additives manufacturer, Baerlocher UK, recently hosted a visit to its premises by local MP, David Nuttall.

The visit to the site in Bury, Greater Manchester, was an opportunity for Mr Nuttall to discover more about the company’s products and manufacturing processes, as well as hear from Directors and employees about the plastics industry’s future needs.

“It is pleasing to witness first-hand an outstanding example of manufacturing excellence, coupled with personnel development, all occurring within my local community,” said Mr Nuttall.

“Businesses like Baerlocher are the lifeblood of our economy and their success is key to ensuring Britain prospers and more people are employed.

“I want to see them continue to do really well and look forward to hearing how they progress. Bury is a great centre for manufacturing and the perfect base from which Baerlocher can distribute its products across the UK”.

The visit to Baerlocher is one of a number in December where plastics companies invited their local MPs to discuss a number of pertinent issues following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in June last year.

These include implications of exchange rate fluctuations, skills and training, energy security and access to finance, to ensure plastics are high on the agenda when politicians consider the UK’s future.

Baerlocher’s UK Operations Director, Graeme Knox, added: "It was a pleasure to welcome David to our premises and to have the opportunity to openly discuss some of the issues we face. We hope he will be able to take away a personal insight into the day to day workings of our business as well as our hopes for the future. As a sector we contribute a lot to the UK economy and it would be good to get some recognition for that.”