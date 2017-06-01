Bank of Scotland unveils polymer ten pound note design

The design of the new £10 polymer banknote has been released by the Bank of Scotland.

It retains the image of Sir Walter Scott, Scottish novelist and poet, who features in the notes due to his significance in the campaign to allow Scottish Banks to continue to print their own banknotes.

The note, which will come into circulation in autumn 2017, is made of polymer.

The Glenfinnant Viaduct will still be on the back of the note, but this time featuring a steam locomotive.

A series of raised dots, known as ‘Tactile Emboss’, will be used to aid the visually impaired.

Designed by De La Rue, banknote manufacturer, the note includes the anti-counterfeit ‘window effect’, as well as the ‘rolling bar’ metallic ink, which will change colour as the note is moved.

Mike Moran, Director at Bank of Scotland said: “Bank of Scotland has been issuing bank notes for more than 320 years, evolving our designs to pay homage to our heritage. The new note retains our much loved design of Sir Walter Scott with the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct pictured on the back and we’ve evolved the design by introducing the popular heritage tourist train crossing the bridge. With polymer notes being cleaner, more secure, and more durable than paper notes I’m sure our new £10 note will prove popular across Scotland.”

Existing paper Bank of Scotland £10 will still be accepted at shops, banks, but will gradually be withdrawn from use.

The Glenfinnant Viaduct featured in the Harry Potter films, in which the Hogwarts Express rode upon it, and the addition of the train will further evoke Potter imagery for fans of the books and films.