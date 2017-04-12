Barton silo supports Schütz supply chain

Schütz Ireland, a global manufacturer of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and drums, has protected its supply chain by installing an additional Barton Fabrications raw material silo. The 60 ton silo joins two existing silos and will store polyethylene feedstock for the company’s plastic moulding facility.

John Forkin, General Manager at Schütz Ireland, said: “Supply concerns meant we decided to purchase an additional silo in 2016. Barton Fabrications had previously installed silos for us, both on our sister site in the UK and here in Ireland, and were successful in winning the latest tender process.

“The additional silo procurement and installation has gone very smoothly with Mark and his team at Barton Fabrications providing an extremely professional and prompt service throughout the process.”

Barton Fabrications is the UK’s largest supplier of aluminium silos, with vessels and blenders are designed, manufactured and installed to suit a wide range of virgin and recycled plastic feedstock.