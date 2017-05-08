BASF builds innovation centre in bomb shelter for client projects

BASF has combined its design, trend research and plastics simulation divisions in an old war bunker to make a ‘one-stop-shop’ for joint innovations with its customers.

BASF now offers its Designfabrik material consultancy, simulation tool Ultrasim and the trend research know-how in a one-stop-shop solution. This allows the company to provide dedicated support for customer projects using innovative instruments.

BASF is setting up its German consultancy centre in a former bomb shelter at its site in Ludwigshafen, rebuilt with a more modern architectural design. It will make an additional area of roughly 1,000 square metres, adding presentation and visualisation technology as well as workplaces for 15 employees.

× Expand BASF baut Angebot für Innovationsprojekte mit Kunden aus / BASF expands its offer for innovation projects with customers BASF bunker

Raimar Jahn, President of BASF’s Performance Materials, said: “This integrated, global concept and the bundling of competencies under one roof will improve support for the innovation process at our customers, from the first steps in product development to the development of virtual prototypes.”

The new building will also feature flexible workplaces for project partners or start-up companies.

Uwe Liebelt, President European Site and Verbund Management, said: “With this investment into the Ludwigshafen site, we are creating an attractive space for collaboration with our customers.

“Connecting a historical building with modern architecture will lead to a creative atmosphere which will inspire the mutual work on innovative solutions.”