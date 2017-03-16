BASF invest in Shanghai plastic additives plant

BASF is investing more than €200 million (£175 million) globally to increase its production network for plastic additives. The giant chemicals specialist will increase capacity through a new plastic additives plant at its Caojing site in Shanghai, China.

With a capacity of 42,000 tons, the plant will produce antioxidants and associated blends. BASF expect to complete the project in 2019, with commercial production to start by early 2020.

Hermann Althoff, Senior Vice President of BASF’s Performance Chemicals unit in Asia Pacific, said: “Asia, and particularly the Chinese market, offers significant growth opportunities, driven by diverse applications including packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive and many more.

“The plant will be built to reach high environmental standards and have one of the most efficient production processes. Located within the Caojing complex, it will also benefit from its proximity to our regional application centre in Shanghai that provides technical support to polymer producers and to the converting industry within the region.”