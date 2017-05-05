BASF joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation initiatives for circular economy

BASF has joined two Ellen MacArthur Foundation programs, to further advance its existing circular economy solutions.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, convened by the round-the-world yachtswoman, works with businesses, government and academia to build a framework for an economy that is restorative and regenerative by design.

Dirk Voeste, Vice President Sustainability Strategy at BASF, said: “Circular economy is much more than waste management. It requires substantial changes in terms of behaviour and technology use. Circular economy thinking cannot be restricted to a company’s own operations. It needs to run across the value chain to embrace and provide value to customers and suppliers.

× Expand BASF compostable Ecovio bag.

“A smart circular economy concept has to be integrated within product development, production processes, use and re-use systems right from the beginning.”

BASF joined the Foundation’s ‘Circular Economy 100’ program to aid its own operations, and reach a circular economy with other innovators and organisations. The engagement in the multi-stakeholder platform provides additional opportunities to learn and collaborate with partners along the value chain.

Casper Jorna, CE100 Program Lead, said: “Established to enable organisations to learn, build capacity, network and collaborate, the CE100 brings together leaders and innovators from around the world to unlock new opportunities arising from a circular economy approach. We are pleased to welcome BASF to the program, to offer their unique perspective on the key role chemistry plays in developing new processes and solutions across the value chain.”

BASF has also become a member of the Foundation’s ‘New Plastics Economy’ initiative that brings together key stakeholders to redesign plastics, starting with packaging. Here, BASF will work closely with the initiative’s participants to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy for plastics, while ensuring that benefits such as food protection are upheld. It joins RPC-bpi, TOMRA, Borealis and Veolia in the group.

Jens Hamprecht, Head of Biopolymer Market Development, said: “As a manufacturer with a broad plastics portfolio for the automotive, household appliance, construction and packaging industries, we can contribute to the Foundation’s platform a wealth of expertise in plastics, their properties and recycling opportunities.”