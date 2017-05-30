BASF releases 17/18 edition of Material Selection

BASF has released the second edition of its yearly trend book, entitled ‘Material Selection 17/18’.

It presents innovative plastics solutions to customers, and was developed jointly by the designfabrik experts in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Ludwigshafen.

The trend researchers and designers of the plastics divisions from both regions worked together to provide ideas and inspiration for future product developments for customers.

Alex Horisberger, from BASF designfabrik Ludwigshafen, said: “We do not see trends as a singular phenomenon but as a chain of developments. Two main trends emerge as a result of this chain reaction, ‘Morphology’ and ‘Mindfulness’. We believe that they will be influential, and with this study we offer customers a way to materialise these trends.”

The trend study is available exclusively to designers, customers, and potential customers as part of a scheduled personal presentation, and cannot be bought or requested separately.

The ‘Morphology’ trend focuses on materials for a changing world, saying that the only certainty lies in seeing opportunity in uncertainty, and not to perceive it as a threat.

Materials are needed that can keep up with rapid technological changes such as autonomous cars, and BASF has released a new film of TPU with a flexible coating, which could be used in both automotive interiors and furniture.

The second BASF trend, ‘Mindfulness’, is based on increased awareness for traces of human behaviour and action.

The desire for materials fulfilling customers demand without leaving traces is growing, and so BASF has released a biobased particle foam that is robust and also fully compostable.

The material can be used in applications where sensitive or heavy goods are involved, and need to be protected by biobased and biodegradable transport packaging.

Johnny Zhang, from BASF designfabrik Shanghai, said: “When ideas are ready to challenge the future, our material solutions are ready to enable design shaping the future.”