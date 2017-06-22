BASF unveils renovated plant in Germany

BASF has cut the ribbon on its bigger compounding plant in Schwarzheide, Germany, now the biggest works in its group.

With the growth of the plant BASF expects to make up to 70,000 tons more Ultramid polyamide, and Ultradur polybutylene terephthalate.

About 50 new jobs will be created. Jürgen Becky, Head of BASF’s business unit Performance Materials, said: “The bigger plant enables us to accompany our customers’ growth in the long run, at the highest technical level and with the best plastics.

“The expanded plant represents state of the art technology in the plastics market and gives us even more flexibility in our production process.”

The engineering plastics Ultramid and Ultradur are used to make high-performance components for the automotive, electrical and electronics industries, as well as for the construction and furniture sectors. The components include oil pans, engine mounts, sensors and connectors, chairs and fastening elements. Latest innovations are the speciality Ultramid Advanced N, the charge air duct made of the high-temperature polyamide Ultramid Endure in the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the TeamUP design chair for the office of the future.