BASFS lifts force majeure on dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis

BASF SE Steam cracker at BASF's Ludwigshafen site. (Credit BASF SE)

BASF has lifted the force majeure status that was declared on a range of its products last October, with immediate effect.

The restrictions on its dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis products (including Acronal, acResin, Acrodur, ACROSOL E 20 D, AQAGloss, Basonal, Col.9, Epotal and Luhydran), were enforced following the fatal explosion that occurred on October 17, 2016, in which three people were killed.

While the plants for these products were not affected by the incident, BASF said it had impacted logistics as well as raw materials.