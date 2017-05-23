Belgrade Polymer Products helps light up Northamptonshire festival

Belgrade Polymer Products has produced over 3,000 polypropylene lamps for the finale of Northamptonshire’s ‘Our Woods’ festival, which celebrates the area’s urban woodland.

The Wellingborough-based thermoforming company designed and manufactured dome-shaped casings to create illuminated flowers which each held a single LED bulb.

Schoolchildren from every primary school in Corby and Weldon created their own version of the generic flower light, painting and decorating the domes to form an illuminated path for the finale of the Arts Council-sponsored schools project.

Belgrade’s design team worked closely with the design artist Sophie Cullinan to deliver the exact requirements for the ‘Fabulous Flowers of the Forest’ project, ending a nine-month festival celebrating the importance and beauty of natural areas.

Cullinan said: “The flowers looked magical. The lights helped to bring the woodlands alive at night and were greatly admired by the whole audience and people walking in the woods over the weekend. We are very grateful to Belgrade Polymer Products for all their help in making this possible.”

Patrick Burke, General Manager at Belgrade, said: We are delighted to have helped fulfil the aims of this project, working hard within a short timescale, and to a strict budget. As all of the items were hand-finished, it was a race to deliver them in a timely manner and we are proud of our capable workforce who can work well under pressure without compromising on quality.”