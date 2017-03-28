Belgrade Polymer Products supplies the ‘light’ solution for Corby Woodland Project

× Expand Belgrade The light covers produced for the project

Belgrade Polymer Products is working with an Arts Council-sponsored schools project bringing attention to a Northamptonshire urban woodland.

The Wellingborough-based thermoforming company has designed and manufactured a simple polypropylene lamp cover for protecting a small single LED bulb from adverse weather.

The project is part of a large festival organised by Corby Borough Council to celebrate the town’s woodland in May 2017. It involves nearly 3,000 children aged between seven and 11 from every primary school in Corby.

Each child will make their own version of a generic flower light, either by painting or applying a coloured finish, which will be used to illuminate a path for the finale of the project on the 5th-7th May 2017.

Belgrade’s design team liaised closely with Consultant, Sophie Cullinan, to deliver the exact requirements for this project that aims to highlight the importance and beauty of nature areas.

Belgrade’s General Manager, Patrick Burke explained: “The requirement was for a simple design that protects a small LED from the elements and that can also be made by a range of abilities. We also had to work within a short timescale and a strict budget to develop this product as economically as possible for such a large number of participants.

“Thanks to our in-house design expertise, we were happy to help and are proud of our workforce capable of working under pressure without compromising on quality.”