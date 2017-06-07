Bell Packaging completes plumb job

Bell Packaging has made a transparent pack for Rothenberger, a maker of plumbers’ brazing torches.

Rothenberger’s best-selling Super Fire 2 soldering and brazing torch will now be sold in Bell’s packs, across its markets in 19 countries.

Due to popularity amongst plumbers, the Super Fire 2 sales are threatened by imitation products. Rothenberger decided to review presentation of the product, with various options considered including clampack, printed board cartons and transparent presentation packaging. Following months of research Rothenberger chose to use the transparent pack designed by Bell Packaging Limited.

Guy Hadwin, Marketing Manager, said: “We have worked with Bell Packaging on several projects and it was good to get their experience and ideas in front of our marketing team which enabled us to create new packaging that is multifunctional.”

The end caps are made using a special mould developed for the application. In addition to being a closure the cap can be used as a stand to hold the torch when not being used. The caps use the patented Jetlok design of fixing.

This feature ensures that copies cannot be made and protects the substantial investment made by Rothenberger in the new packaging.

The end caps are moulded using a special polypropylene which delivers excellent strength. The caps are recyclable.