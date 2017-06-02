Bibby to transport Nampak to success

Nampak Plastics Europe has chosen logistics provider, Bibby Distribution, to provide a transport solution for its High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) packaging.

The packaging will be transported by Bibby Distribution from Newport Pagnell, the location of Nampak’s head office, across to its in-plant and dairy customers across the UK.

Bibby will also act as a 4PL (fourth party logistics) for Nampak, meaning it will oversee other companies hired by Nampac to deal with deliveries in the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands.

Arnold Mitterer, Nampak Plastics Europe Managing Director, said: “Our challenge is that we produce a low-cost, lightweight product which is high volume, and that comes with a relatively significant transport cost. They have a huge national network that’s extremely flexible which provides us with a value-add solution. This improves our overall efficiency in our transport network.”

Bibby Distribution will invest over £5 million in technology improvements over the next year, such as the introduction of new Euro VI tractor units for fuel efficiency.

The Nampak team can also identify on-the-move where utilisation can be improved due to Bibby Distributions full-fleet telematics system, which allows complete traceability of orders.