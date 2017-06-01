Biffa Polymers to double output thanks to £7 million investment

Biffa Polymers is building a new recycled High Density Polyethylene (rHDPE) line which will enable the company to double its output of food grade rHDPE, which is used to make milk bottles and food trays, from 9,000 tonnes a year to 18,000 tonnes a year.

The Redcar facility operates permanently throughout the year, and has been modernised throughout with upgraded materials.

The new line was opened on 29th March 2017, and will create 20 new jobs for the region, as well as providing extra capacity for plastics recycling at a time when the wider plastics recycling industry is experiencing instability.

Ian Wakelin, CEO of Biffa, said: “The creation of a new rHDPE line at our Redcar plant will put capacity back into the market to meet the growing demand that we are seeing, which is particularly important given events in the plastics recycling industry. Enabling us to double our output, this investment in our facilities and the additional infrastructure it provides will also mean that more discarded plastic generated by UK households can be processed here in the UK rather than being sent abroad for processing.”

Chris Hanlon, Commercial Director at Biffa Polymers, said: “The new line is a real boost to our leading industry position in plastics recycling here in the UK. The investment is also great news for the region, creating a significant amount of jobs for local people.”