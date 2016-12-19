Billion opens sales and service office in Detroit

× Expand Billion John-Paul Mead

Billion has opened a sales and service office in Detroit, Michigan, in the United States, where the company says its machines are “particularly relevant” for manufacturing needs in the area.

John-Paul Mead will head up a sales structure and service organisation in Detroit, where several of Billion’s key customers in the automotive industry are based.

Billion says its all-electric and twin-shot machines are particularly relevant for the dynamic American market, and the middle range GM (clamping forces 400 T. – 1100 T) specifically suits the local automotive industry.

Mead, who has prior experience in the fields of machine tool and mould making, as well as plastics and rubber processing machinery, will also look to increase the sales of machines into the cosmetics and packaging sectors.