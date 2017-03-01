Bird in Hand Cream: M&H Plastics designs luxury hand cream containers

M&H Plastics has designed new packaging for the launch of hair and lifestyle company, The Chapel’s, luxury hand creams.

M&H Plastics, part of RPC, made 75ml white tubes which feature intricate gold blocking and imagery of owls, honey bees, and great tits, each chosen to represent a different time of the day and evoke the essence of morning, afternoon or evening that inspired each fragrance in the range.

With four salons across London, Kent and Verbier, The Chapel hoped to give its hand cream tubes a luxurious look and feel.

Crispin Reed of The Chapel said: "It has been a great pleasure working with M&H Plastics to bring our vision for The Chapel product collection to life. The essence of the range is to encourage a moment of pause through their use, and the packaging components and design are fundamental in the overall experience of using the products.”