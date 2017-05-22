Bloccs sales booming one year on from Queen’s Award

Bloccs, a winner of the Queens Award for Enterprise and Innovation in 2016, has seen a major boost in sales since receiving the prize.

Bloccs makes waterproof casts and wound protectors, which are now stocked by Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy, and Amazon.

Its sales increased by 20 per cent across the whole company, new product lines have been introduced, and staff numbers have increased.

Bloccs are produced by Precision Dippings Manufacturing (PDM), a family-run firm based in Yate, near Bristol.

Kate Richards, PDM Director, said: “We have Bloccs’ distributors in countries as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, and the US, and are delighted with the feedback, engagement, and sales volume we’re getting. As well as our adult and child-sized limb protectors, we now manufacture watertight covers for the PICC lines that are used to administer chemotherapy and other medicines just above the elbow.”

Richards continued: “Research and development is an important part of our business as we are specialists in rubber manufacturing and we are always looking at creating bespoke rubber solutions for our customers. We’ve worked with a range of industries over the last 50 years and continue to do so but Bloccs is our first consumer product. We’re particularly proud that, as watertight, reusable cast and wound protectors, they’re being credited by parents around the world with saving school holidays because children with broken arms and legs can still swim, shower, and bathe. We’re also proud of our ‘Thank a Hospital’ campaign, which encourages people who have recently used their services to express their gratitude publicly.”

Supported by advice and guidance from Business West and the Government’s Exporting Is Great initiative, PDM has had the opportunity to take part in international trade shows.

Hannah Prickett, Business Development Consultant for PDM, said: “We’ve been to the Medica show in Germany and Arab Health in Dubai. Both events proved very worthwhile, with some excellent leads generated and ongoing relationships established.”

With more large-scale retail outlets in the sales pipeline, PDM’s directors are predicting another profitable year ahead.

Richards concluded: “Winning the Queens Award was just the start. This is a very exciting time for our team and company.”